Swiss National Bank Sells 86,950 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of SolarWinds worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

