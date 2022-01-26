Swiss National Bank Has $1.55 Million Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 796,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,459,000 after buying an additional 38,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

PTGX stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

