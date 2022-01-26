MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $15,820,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $601,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $156.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

