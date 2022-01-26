Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.69) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday. restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.71) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 730 ($9.85) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.92) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.88).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 763 ($10.29) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 556 ($7.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.20 ($11.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 29.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 808.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 751.51.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

