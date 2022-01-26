Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 19,258 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,496,000 after buying an additional 123,899 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

