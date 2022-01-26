Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,644 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.28%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

