Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Ping Identity worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $27,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after buying an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after buying an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PING stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PING has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

