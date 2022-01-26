DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 220.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after buying an additional 676,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

DKNG opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,507,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,603 shares of company stock valued at $15,510,985. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

