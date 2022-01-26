Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,289 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

ESTE opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

