Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 42,990 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,990 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of MEDNAX worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,547 shares of company stock worth $7,277,879. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.