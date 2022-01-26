Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 15,190 Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Sterling Construction as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $765.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

