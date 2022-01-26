Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Model N worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the second quarter worth $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth $264,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $954.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

