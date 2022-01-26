PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after acquiring an additional 123,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $942.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,812. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

