Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,395 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Avanos Medical worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 120.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 214,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 31.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNS opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

