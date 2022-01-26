Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,714 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.59% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATAQ opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

