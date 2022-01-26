Raymond James & Associates Acquires 420 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ORIX were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ORIX by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ORIX stock opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

