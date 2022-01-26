Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,652 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Alexco Resource worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXU. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 180.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,631,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $9,971,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,352 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

AXU has been the subject of several research reports. raised Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alexco Resource stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $251.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.