Critical Review: Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) & TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Aviat Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aviat Networks and TROOPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aviat Networks presently has a consensus target price of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 71.32%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than TROOPS.

Volatility & Risk

Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 38.64% 17.39% 10.13% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aviat Networks and TROOPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.18 $110.14 million $9.21 3.15 TROOPS $4.29 million 117.58 -$67.92 million N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats TROOPS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

