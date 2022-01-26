Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

