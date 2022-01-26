Fluent (FLNT) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fluent to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Fluent has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fluent and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fluent Competitors 135 581 638 11 2.38

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 71.27%. Given Fluent’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluent has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fluent and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -9.24 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -5.93

Fluent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fluent competitors beat Fluent on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

