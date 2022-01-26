EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole Buys 5,000 Shares

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,162.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,506,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,597,776.84.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,763.50.

On Thursday, December 30th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,568.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,016.00.

On Monday, December 20th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,674.00.

Shares of EMX opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.98. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$4.70. The company has a market cap of C$281.29 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.