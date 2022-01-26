Anake Goodall Acquires 5,000 Shares of Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Stock

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) insider Anake Goodall bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.75 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of A$23,750.00 ($16,964.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Meridian Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.