AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $25,331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,442 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,406 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 229,576 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 57,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,808,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,526,000 after buying an additional 349,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

