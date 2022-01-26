Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 24,302 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,302 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 32.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in CF Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 303,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

