Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 22.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $446,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLKB stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6,701.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

