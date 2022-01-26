Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,955 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period.

Shares of HYEM opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.