Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 262 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.63.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.