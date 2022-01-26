Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,406 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,082,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,817,000 after buying an additional 3,563,321 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,400 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,415 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.