Brokers Set Expectations for Schlumberger Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.83.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

NYSE SLB opened at $38.79 on Monday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after buying an additional 1,373,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after buying an additional 362,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

