British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,188.50

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,188.50 ($43.02) and last traded at GBX 3,187 ($43.00), with a volume of 768295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,138 ($42.34).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,400 ($45.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,556 ($47.98).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,772.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,698.47. The stock has a market cap of £73.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.73) per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.