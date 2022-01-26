Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $320.20

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 320.20 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 321.80 ($4.34), with a volume of 120428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329.20 ($4.44).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.08) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.48) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 385.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In related news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($14,409.07).

About Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.