Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $171.78

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 171.78 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 172.40 ($2.33), with a volume of 679675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.20 ($2.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 29.90, a current ratio of 29.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

