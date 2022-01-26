Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 264.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 93,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 56.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.