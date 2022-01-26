Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 11.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 40.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of TIGO opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

