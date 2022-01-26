Truist Financial Corp Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690,826 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,960 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

NYSE FTI opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.