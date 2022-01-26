Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $130.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.51 and a 200 day moving average of $133.37. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $109.99 and a 12-month high of $144.15.

