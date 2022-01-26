Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $983.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

