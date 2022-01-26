Truist Financial Corp Invests $363,000 in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $19,957,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,369,611.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,290 shares of company stock worth $6,950,686. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.18 million, a PE ratio of 301.14 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

