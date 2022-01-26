Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OZK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Bank OZK stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $51.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bank OZK by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

