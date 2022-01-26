Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOST. Mizuho assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Toast from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Toast has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Research analysts expect that Toast will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $5,927,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.