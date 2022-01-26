Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.75

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.75 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 13197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

