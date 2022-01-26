GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GDRX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.36.

GDRX opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.82. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $541,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $3,084,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,356,959 shares of company stock valued at $51,963,321. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 62.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $64,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GoodRx by 1,221.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after acquiring an additional 911,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

