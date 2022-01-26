DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.35

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 147.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $87,720,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

