Raymond James & Associates Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PetroChina were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PetroChina by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PTR opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, research analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

