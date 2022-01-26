Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 247.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

