Insider Buying: Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) Insider Buys 45,951 Shares of Stock

Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) insider Anthony Eisen acquired 45,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$150.23 ($107.30) per share, with a total value of A$6,902,988.98 ($4,930,706.41).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.17.
Afterpay Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.