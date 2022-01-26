Insider Buying: Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) Insider Buys 45,951 Shares of Stock

Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) insider Anthony Eisen acquired 45,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$150.23 ($107.30) per share, with a total value of A$6,902,988.98 ($4,930,706.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Afterpay Company Profile

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

