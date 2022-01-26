Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,083 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Veritiv were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth $341,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 20.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 35.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,291,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.75. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

