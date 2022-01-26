Raymond James & Associates Has $450,000 Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trustmark were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

