Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,457 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.00, for a total value of $1,009,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar stock opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.92.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 156.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 43.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,153,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.