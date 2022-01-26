RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of RPT Realty worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

RPT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

